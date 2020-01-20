WASHINGTON - Two ArkLaTex area Congressmen will be apart of the president's impeachment team.
According to a White House press release Texarkana area Congressman John Ratcliffe and Bossier City's Mike Johnson are apart of the team.
Rep. Johnson will most likely be the media contact for the team. No word on what Rep. Ratcliffe's role will be.
“I am honored that President Trump has asked me to serve on his impeachment defense team," Rep. Johnson said in a statement. "As I have said from the beginning, this case is about more than defending one president from a baseless political attack, it is about defending our Constitutional order and the Democratic process itself."
The release says "Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people".
Other members of the team include
- Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia
- Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio
- Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona
- Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina
- Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York
- Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
All Representatives are Republicans.