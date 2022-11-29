WASHINGTON, D.C. — Messaging for the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is being handled by Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson, an evangelical rights lawyer from the northwestern corner of the state.
Johnson, of Benton, came to prominence in the late 1990s when he and his wife appeared on national television to represent Louisiana’s newly passed marriage covenant laws, which legally made divorce more difficult. It was the first major legislative victory for Louisiana Family Forum — the powerful association of conservative Christian pastors and congregations — and its national affiliate Family Research Council.
“Mike has a capability of walking into the lion’s den,” said Gene Mills, head of Louisiana Family. “A lot of politicians have staff who say, ‘It takes too much time, move on.’ But Mike has a willingness to sit down with people who disagree and hear them out.”
