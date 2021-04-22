SHREVEPORT, La. – Louisiana voters will be called upon this weekend to settle some unfinished business. In the April 24 election, voters in northwest Louisiana will decide who claims the BESE District 4 seat and make final decisions on a number of propositions on the ballot.
In the BESE runoff, Democrat Cassie Williams and Republican Michael Melerine are facing off. In the March election, Williams took 29 percent of the vote to Melerine’s 28 percent.
The BESE District 4 seat represents 10 parishes in Northwest Louisiana, including Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster and Winn.
A number of propositions are also on the ballot for voters in Bossier, DeSoto and Sabine parishes.
For detailed election information, click here to connect with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
