BATON ROUGE, La. - Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Friday morning that he has decided not to run for governor in Louisiana.
“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”
Cassidy, 65, had been talking for several months with his large donors, important supporters and close strategists about the possibility of running for governor. He would have been a right of center candidate known as a pragmatic conservative willing to cross the aisle and negotiate with Democrats to get things done. He joined the upper chamber in 2016.
Kennedy announced Monday in a statement – six days after winning reelection to a second six-year term – that he and his wife, Becky, were discussing and praying about a possible run for Louisiana governor next year. He plans to make his intentions known soon.
As the two highest-ranking Republicans elected statewide – Kennedy’s sudden announcement, followed by Cassidy’s response to it – threw the race to replace Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards into chaos. Edwards is term-limited and must step down in January 2024.
Also running for governor is Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican from New Iberia, whose early endorsement by the executive committee of the Louisiana Republican Party has caused a great stir and was said to have angered many of Louisiana’s top elected Republicans. State Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican from Covington, also is looking to run. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican from Plaquemines Parish and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, having been mulling the 2023 race.