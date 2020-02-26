SHREVEPORT, La. - A number of ArkLaTex voters will get a chance to help shape this year's presidential election on March 3, otherwise known as Super Tuesday.
Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas are among the 14 states weighing in on election day. The winners of the primary elections will move to the General Election in November.
The states casting ballots on Super Tuesday together comprise 40% of the U.S. population.
Super Tuesday is considered the big prize in the presidential nominating process, a big election day that makes expensive and time-consuming demands of candidates who must appeal to voters from the northeast tip of Maine to the southwest corner of California.
ARKANSAS
When voters walk into their polling locations, they will have three ballots to choose from: Democratic, Republican, or Nonpartisan. Voters in Arkansas do not have to register with a party to cast a ballot in its primary. When they walk in, the poll workers will ask which ballot they would like, and they may vote only on that ballot.
Early voting began Feb. 18 and runs through March 2. Polls are closed on Sunday.
OKLAHOMA
Crowds are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for early in-person voting in advance of next week’s Super Tuesday. Elections officials expect a big turnout this week and next Tuesday. They say registration and interest are up and that usually translates to heavier turnouts.
TEXAS
Texas is one of the delegate-rich states. The Lone Star State has 261 delegates. Texas has more than 16 million registered voters.
Voters can cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or go to third-party conventions later this year. Voters will weigh in on congressional, legislative, judicial and State Board of Education primaries.
If a primary race ends in a runoff, the runoff election is on May 25, when voters will choose between the top two vote-getters.
Early voting started Feb. 18 in Texas and lasts for 10 days, ending Friday
VOTER INFORMATION
Residents are reminded to bring proper identification with them when they vote. Click below to reach the Secretary of State offices in the following states.
CONTINUING COVERAGE
KTBS 3 is Your Election Station in the ArkLaTex. Stay with us on air, online and on mobile for the very latest numbers as they're available on election night.