SHREVEPORT, La. - While Louisiana sat this election day out, voters in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas went to the polls on Tuesday with some big decisions weighing on their minds. They were three of 14 states participating in Super Tuesday.
In regional races, Bowie County, Texas will be getting a new sheriff as James Prince is retiring. Republicans George Huggins and Jeff Neal went head-to-head in the race. Neal beat Huggins 58 percent to 42 percent.
In the race for sheriff in Shelby County, Texas, Newton Johnson, Jr. was hoping to get re-elected, but he'll have to win a runoff. With all the votes counted, Johnson came in second Tuesday night, falling behind Kevin Windham. Windham took 30 percent to Johnson's 22 percent.
Also in Texas, Chris Paddie was seeking another term in office as the representative for Texas House District 9. He was challenged by rancher Mark Williams. With 99 percent of the precincts reporting, Paddie has pulled in 78 percent of the vote compared to Williams' 22 percent.
In Hempstead County, Arkansas, voters approved a temporary sales tax increase 54 percent to 46 percent. This money will be used to relocate the old courthouse. The one cent sales tax increase will go off the books after two years.
Louisiana gets its turn next month when it holds its state primary on Saturday, April 4. It is still not too late to register. The deadline is March 14 if you want to register online, click here.
Early voting runs March 21 through the 28.