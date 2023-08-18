Independent Frank Scurlock is running for Governor of Louisiana.
Scurlock is a former Democratic New Orleans mayoral candidate that ran in 2017. Scurlock is an entrepreneur that studied business at Louisiana State University. He has opened 500 retail stores in 35 states and has retired 3 times.
Scurlock's platform is built on 10 notions: taxes, society, non-processed drugs, business, education, infrastructure, expenditures, Sportsman's Paradise, opportunity.
There are 16 candidates running in the all-party primary for governor of Louisiana on Oct. 14, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, is term-limited. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.