Jeff Landry

Attorney General Jeff Landry answers questions April 26, 2023, at the PAR gubernatorial candidates forum held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. (Photo by Matthew Perschall for Louisiana Illuminator)

 Matthew Perschall

SHREVEPORT, La. - A major development was revealed on Thursday in the race for Louisiana governor.

Republican Jeff Landry says he will not take part in the first televised debate.

Landry was among the candidates invited to take part in a forum sponsored by KTBS 3 News, the Public Affairs Research Council, the Urban League and a group of media partners.

After weeks of negotiating, Landry announced on Thursday that he will not be on the stage next Thursday in New Orleans.

Now, the state Republican party is calling on the other GOP candidates to back out.

The Urban League issued a statement saying it wanted to offer candidates “the ability to share their platforms."

It went on to say, "We have unwavering faith in the journalistic integrity of our media partners and look forward to a fair and robust debate on Thursday."

You can watch the debate Thursday, Sept. 7 on KTBS.com, KTBS 3 Now and on KTBS 3.3.

Report a typo on this article
1
2
0
0
2



Recommended for you

Load comments