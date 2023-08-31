SHREVEPORT, La. - A major development was revealed on Thursday in the race for Louisiana governor.
Republican Jeff Landry says he will not take part in the first televised debate.
Landry was among the candidates invited to take part in a forum sponsored by KTBS 3 News, the Public Affairs Research Council, the Urban League and a group of media partners.
After weeks of negotiating, Landry announced on Thursday that he will not be on the stage next Thursday in New Orleans.
Now, the state Republican party is calling on the other GOP candidates to back out.
The Urban League issued a statement saying it wanted to offer candidates “the ability to share their platforms."
It went on to say, "We have unwavering faith in the journalistic integrity of our media partners and look forward to a fair and robust debate on Thursday."
You can watch the debate Thursday, Sept. 7 on KTBS.com, KTBS 3 Now and on KTBS 3.3.