NEW ORLEANS, La. - The major candidates for Louisiana governor will square off soon in their first debate ahead of the October election. They'll meet in New Orleans next month to discuss the issues and answer important questions presented by community leaders and journalists from around the state.
Ahead of the big election, KTBS 3 and our partners commissioned an exclusive poll to get the pulse of voters and the results are quite interesting.
For the next several days, KTBS 3 will be releasing the findings to help you better understand how your friends and neighbors feel about the candidates and the issues.
Let's start with which candidates voters were more likely choose if the election were held today.
Republican Jeff Landry leads the pack with 36 percent. Democrat Shawn Wilson is second with 26 percent and Independent Hunter Lundy is third with seven percent.
"You look at his numbers and he's only at seven percent, but he's also among the few candidates who's shown any moving in the polls--showing you know a little bit of progress. And, while single digits probably doesn't impress anyone--you know the thing to watch for is whether someone like Hunter Lundy can get to the right of Jeff Landry and start to pull a few votes off of him and start to make this competitive," KTBS 3 Political Analyst Jeremy Alford said.
Four other republican candidates -- Stephen Waguespack, John Schroder, Sharon Hewitt, and Richard Nelson are also in the single digits.
Two percent of poll respondents prefer somebody else and 14 percent said they didn't know.
The survey also asked how voters feel about current political figures.
Once again, Jeff Landry comes out on top with 50 percent of people in the survey saying they have a favorable opinion of Louisiana's Republican Attorney General. John Schroder was next among voters with 20 percent having a favorable opinion of him. Everyone else came in at below 20 percent. He's not on the ballot this year, but 50 percent of Louisiana voters have a favorable opinion of former President Trump compared to 44 percent who view him unfavorably.
"You know Jeff Landry is a lot like Donald Trump when you're looking at these polls in that folks aren't really in the middle about Jeff Landry and Donald Trump. They either like them or they don't like them," Alford said.
This survey was conducted between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19 under the direction of Faucheux Strategies, LLC., a nonpartisan group based in New Orleans.
The poll includes a statewide sample of 800 likely voters with a racial make-up of 30% African American, 64% white, and 6% other.
There is a margin of error of plus/minus 3.46%.
Mark your calendar. You'll want to join us for the Louisiana 2023 Gubernatorial Debate on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. brought to you by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, the Urban League of Louisiana, KTBS 3, WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate. You can catch it on KTBS 3.3, KTBS 3 Now, and KTBS.com.
