Independent Jeffery Istre is running for Governor of Louisiana.
Istre is a current oil field worker and U.S. Army veteran from Kaplan, Louisiana. Istre's platform is built on promoting the wellbeing of teachers, combating high poverty rates and turning Louisiana into an energy independent state.
There are 16 candidates running in the all-party primary for governor of Louisiana on Oct. 14, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, is term-limited. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.