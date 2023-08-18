OSCAR DANTZLER JR

Democrat Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr. is running for Governor of Louisiana.
Dantzler is a small business owner and retired bus driver that has spent 30+ years with Tangipahoa Parish School System. In 2022, Dantzler was a qualifying candidate in the U.S. House Louisiana District 5 race. Dantzler is also a graduate from Louisiana State University and has received his doctorate degree.
There are 16 candidates are running in the all-party primary for governor of Louisiana on Oct. 14, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, is term-limited. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.