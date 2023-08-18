PATRICK HENRY BARTHEL

Republican Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel is running for Governor of Louisiana.
Barthel is an electrician from St. Rose, Louisiana. Barthel was a Democratic candidate in the 2003 governor's race. Barthel says he plans to bring Disney World and an increase in jobs to Louisiana.
There are 16 candidates running in the all-party primary for governor of Louisiana on Oct. 14, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, is term-limited. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.