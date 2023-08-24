NEW ORLEANS - More results are being released Thursday from an exclusive poll ahead of the October gubernatorial election in Louisiana. It reveals crime is the biggest concern for voters.
KTBS 3 and partners canvassed the state -- asking potential voters about what's most important to them.
We provided a list and asked which one of the following is the most important problem facing Louisiana.
Crime and violence took the top spot with 18%. Coming in second was low quality of education with 16%.
"Folks all across the state irrespective of community they live in care about safety. And they care about safety not just for the obvious reasons. But they know that unless communities are safe, you can't do much other things," Tyrone Walker, Urban League of Louisiana said.
The next question -- Which one of following comes closest to your opinion on reducing crime? We need to get tough on crime and put criminals behind bars longer or we need to emphasize systemic issues of race, poverty and unemployment instead of more incarceration.
Get tough on crime and put criminals behind bars longer came in with 51% followed by emphasize systemic issues of race, poverty and unemployment instead of more incarceration at 41%.
Those who said get tough on crime were overwhelmingly white and over 45 -- both getting 62%.
"We talk a lot in our state about - and rightly so, about holding violent criminals accountable. But of course, we know, that the best way to increase safety in our community is to make sure that violent crime doesn't happen in the first place," Walker said.
The final survey question was focused on the economy.
Which one of the following comes closest to your opinion on growing Louisiana's economy?
Of those questioned, 41% said we need to improve the state's business climate by cutting taxes and government red tape. Coming in second, 33% said we need to improve the quality of life in our state so more people want to move here, and 20% said develop a skilled workforce.
"When people are out of high school and they're looking to go to either a four year university. There's sort of an idea that that's what you're supposed to do. But also we have great community colleges and technical programs. But they also can start in high school and there are some work that's getting done now with apprenticeships," Steven Procopio, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana said.
This survey was conducted between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19 under the direction of Faucheux Strategies, LLC., a nonpartisan group based in New Orleans.
The poll includes a statewide sample of 800 likely voters with a racial make-up of 30% African American, 64% white, and 6% other.
There is a margin of error of plus/minus 3.46%.
Mark your calendar. You'll want to join us for the Louisiana 2023 Gubernatorial Debate on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. brought to you by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, the Urban League of Louisiana, KTBS-TV, WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate. You can catch it on KTBS 3.3, KTBS 3 Now, and KTBS.com.
