NEW ORLEANS - The final batch of data is being released from the exclusive statewide poll commissioned by KTBS 3 and its partners ahead of the October gubernatorial election in Louisiana.
The last issue deals with current governor John Bel Edwards' death row inmate proposal.
The governor has proposed removing most state inmates convicted of capital crimes from death row.
Are you for or against this proposal?
Among those surveyed, 51% say they are against the proposal and 41% support the measure.
A closer look at those who say they are against the move, 60% are white and 31% are Black.
Of those opposed to the measure, 45% were 18-44 and 54% were 45 and over.
This survey was conducted between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19 under the direction of Faucheux Strategies, LLC., a nonpartisan group based in New Orleans.
The poll includes a statewide sample of 800 likely voters with a racial make-up of 30% African American, 64% white, and 6% other.
There is a margin of error of plus/minus 3.46%.
Mark your calendar. You'll want to join us for the Louisiana 2023 Gubernatorial Debate on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. brought to you by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, the Urban League of Louisiana, KTBS-TV, WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate.
