BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana announced his endorsement of Jeff Landry for governor on Monday.
Read the statement below:
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor of Louisiana.
“Today, I endorse Jeff Landry for Governor. There are good people in the race, and I am friends with most. But as I’ve traveled the state, Jeff has been the candidate connecting with the most people from all parts of the state,” said Dr. Cassidy.
“We’re both fighting to make flood insurance more affordable and to get resources to restore our coastline. He and I both strongly support Louisiana becoming the leader in the new energy economy, which will create thousands of new, high-paying jobs. And we both agree we must improve access to mental health services. These are the issues the next Governor must address. Jeff plans to,” continued Dr. Cassidy.
In May, Landry secured former President Donald Trump’s support behind Landry for Louisiana Governor.
Landry, a conservative Republican and Trump supporter, amassed more than $6.3 million in campaign money, according to campaign finance reports published.
The current Attorney General of Louisiana will have to edge out ahead of other prominent Republicans which include State Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and state Rep. Richard Nelson.
Landry also will have to push ahead with the Democrats’ choice for governor, former head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Shawn Wilson.