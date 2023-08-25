NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana voters' opinions on abortion are coming to light as more results are being released from our exclusive poll ahead of the October gubernatorial election. KTBS 3 and our partners canvassed the state -- asking potential voters important questions.
Abortion is a polarizing issue across the nation and in Louisiana, especially since Roe versus Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Louisiana law bans all abortions, except when the mother's life is in danger.
Would you rather keep the law as is, or would you rather see it changed to expand a woman's right to an abortion? That's the latest big question and here are the results of our poll.
Exactly half -- 50% would like to see the law changed to expand a woman's right to abortion. On the other hand, 42% said keep the law as it is, and 8% said they didn't know.
When you dig a little deeper and look at the demographics, among those who want to expand the right to abortion, 66% are Black and 42% are white.
More women, 56% would like to see the expansion compared to 45% of men.
"Conservative lawmakers here in Louisiana have really led the way on several policy fronts in regard to abortion. And really the exceptions issue is the only one that's taking center stage in this governor's race," KTBS 3 Political Analyst Jeremy Alford said.
This survey was conducted between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19 under the direction of Faucheux Strategies, LLC., a nonpartisan group based in New Orleans.
The poll includes a statewide sample of 800 likely voters with a racial make-up of 30% African American, 64% white, and 6% other.
There is a margin of error of plus/minus 3.46%.
Mark your calendar. You'll want to join us for the Louisiana 2023 Gubernatorial Debate on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. brought to you by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, the Urban League of Louisiana, KTBS-TV, WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate. You can catch it on KTBS 3.3, KTBS 3 Now, and KTBS.com.
As always, visit KTBS.com/politics for ongoing political coverage and stay with us for more poll results to be released in the coming days.