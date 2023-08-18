Republican Xavier Ellis is running for Governor of Louisiana.
Ellis is an educator from Ferriday, Louisiana. In 2017, he taught at JS Clark Leadership Academy after graduating from Louisiana Christian University with a Bachelor's of Arts in History. He went on to teach Central Middle School (2019) and Creswell Middle School (2020). Ellis is the founder and organizer of Opelousas Young People Forum. Ellis has also won the 2023 Educator of the Year award.
There are 16 candidates running in the all-party primary for governor of Louisiana on Oct. 14, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, is term-limited. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.