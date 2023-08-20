Democrat Barbara Norton is running for La. State Senate Dist. 39.
Serving as a community activist for decades, Norton is a former Democratic state representative and founder/lead organizer of the African American Parade.
Former vice chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, Norton also is a member of the Northwest Louisiana Regional Board of Women in Government. Founder of the Mooretown Community Library, she has received numerous recognitions and awards for her community service, including the Louisiana Women Hall of Fame, 100 Faces in America, Martin Luther King, Jr. award, Citizen of the Year and Mayor for a Day, Shreveport.
Norton is also a radio show host for KOKA 980 AM and the community liaison for Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Focusing on children, senior citizens, education, health care and economic development are Norton’s top priorities.
There are four candidates running for Louisiana State Senate District 39 in the open primary on Oct. 14, 2023. Greg Tarver (D) has been representing Dist. 39 since 2012. District 39 covers the northern two-thirds of Caddo Parish, including most of Shreveport and all of Blanchard and Vivian. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.