Republican Billy Nungesser is running for Lt. Governor of Louisiana.
Nungesser is currently the 54th Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana. He was elected in 2015 and took office in January of 2016.
From 2019 to 2020, Nungesser was Chairman of the National Lieutenant Governors Association, a professional association which charts issues and work to be pursued by the second-highest ranking officials in all 50 states and U.S. territories.
Under his administration, the state of Louisiana celebrated a third consecutive year of record-breaking visitation as Louisiana welcomed more than 51.3 million visitors, bringing in more than $18.8 billion dollars to the state.
Nungesser is also the former president of the Plaquemines Parish Commission. Today, Billy is second-in-command in the executive branch and Louisiana's ambassador as Commissioner of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.