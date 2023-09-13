Democrat Arthur Morrell is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Morrell is an attorney and U.S. Army veteran. He served 23 years in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Morrell was also the clerk of Orleans Parish Criminal Court for 15 years and a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.