Republican Brandon Trosclair is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Trosclair is a business owner, operating 13 grocery stores across Louisiana and Mississippi. He is a member of the Government Relations Board for the Louisiana Retailers Association. Trosclair also serves as an advisory board member for the Louisiana family forum.
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.