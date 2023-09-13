Republican Clay Schexnayder is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Schexnayder is a Louisiana State Representative representing District 81. He assumed office in 2011. Since 1998, he has owned and operated Car Craft Automotive in Sorrento.
Schexnayder also served for four years as chairman of the Agriculture, Forestry and Aquaculture Committee. He is a member of the Ascension Sportsmen Against Poachers, the National Rifle Association, and the Coastal Conservation Association.
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.