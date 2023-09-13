Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Collins-Greenup is a lawyer and owner of her own law firm in Baton Rouge. She spent over 20 years in the private sector where she provided consulting, tax, notary, and real estate title services.
She serves on several Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) committees, including the Access to Justice Committee, Modest Means Committee, and Interdiction & Supportive Decision-Making Subcommittee.
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.