Republican Mike Francis is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Francis is the Public Service Commissioner representing District 4. He started as a mud engineer and is the past founder and chief executive officer of Francis Drilling Fluids, one of the oldest drilling fluids companies on the Gulf Coast.
Francis became chairman of the Republican Party in Louisiana from 1994 to 2000. He was elected to the Public Service Commission in November of 2016 and still serves in this capacity today.
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.