Republican Nancy Landry is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Landry has served as First Assistant Secretary of State for current Secretary Kyle Ardoin. She is a graduate of Louisiana State University and LSU Law School.
From 2008-2019, Landry represented Louisiana House District 31 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Landry served on the Committees on Civil Law, Natural Resources, House and Governmental Affairs during 2011 reapportionment, and Education, serving as chairman in her final term.
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.