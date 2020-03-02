Super Tuesday Preview: Bowie County Sheriff's Office race

TEXARKANA, Texas - There's only two opponents in Bowie County are vying for the title of sheriff ahead of Super Tuesday.
Candidates both have a long history in law enforcement.
They've both worked for the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, and the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.
George Huggins currently works as a investigator for the New Boston Police Department.
He says becoming sheriff has been his dream for a long time.
Huggins says his goals include cracking down on the growing drug problem, adding more deputies on patrol, and upgrading technology.
"One deputy works on the west end of the county, about 300 square miles, and that to me is too much. We need to break it down, have more beats, and more deputies on the streets. We can't win a war without boots on the ground," said Huggins.
Jeff Neal is currently Chief Deputy at the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.
Neal says he got into law enforcement to help people and make a difference.
One of his main goals is to address mental health issues.
He's also wanting to fighting drug problems in the county by increasing the staffing level.
"With the advancement in technology, counties are a little more behind than the cities because of our tax base and budgets. I would like to see us advance and grow in that area as well as increase in manpower," explained Neal.
There are no democrats running for Bowie Sheriff.
Whoever is elected will be the first new sheriff in 20 years.
Sheriff James Prince was elected in 2000, and announced last summer that he would not be running for re-election.
Friday was the last day to early vote in Texas.
Early voting wrapped up Saturday in Oklahoma, and Monday in Arkansas.