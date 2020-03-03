SHREVEPORT, La. - We all know Super Tuesday is a big day. More than a dozen states are participating in Super Tuesday this year, 14 to be exact. But where does Louisiana fit into all of this?
The last time Louisiana participated in Super Tuesday was 2004. That's according to the Secretary of State website.
Why did Louisiana pull away? Analysts say Louisiana wanted more attention and didn't want to get lost to bigger states. There was also a fear that candidates would overlook Louisiana and campaign in bigger states.
Typically, Louisiana votes on the Saturday following Super Tuesday, but this year is different. According to LSUS professor Jeff Sadow, pulling out of Super Tuesday made Louisiana less influential. That's because Super Tuesday provides a clear frontrunner. Other races carry less drama.
If there are a few candidates running a tight race that might help Louisiana, but that's not the norm.
Louisiana voters will hit the polls on April 4 this year for the Presidential Preference Primary Election.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is March 4.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote online registration system is March 14.