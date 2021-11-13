SHREVEPORT, La. – Louisiana voters trickled into polling places Saturday to cast votes on a limited ballot. Aside from the four constitutional amendments facing voters statewide, there were various races and issues on the ballot in different regions.
Among the races getting attention in northwest Louisiana was the Bossier City Council District 1 seat which is headed for a runoff. Brian Hammons will face Michael “Lum” Lombardino. Hammons received 48 percent of the vote to Lombardino's 36 percent. The runoff is scheduled for Dec. 11. Early voting will be from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4.
Julianna Parks took the Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5 race with 61 percent of the vote.
Also in Bossier Parish, the School Board District 11 contest went to Robert Bertrand with 73 percent.
Meanwhile, the Caddo Parish School Board District 7 seat went to Darrin Dixon with 52 percent.
Three of the four statewide amendments went down to defeat Saturday night. Amendment 2 was the lone amendment to pass. It will lower state tax rates but also eliminate the deduction for federal taxes.
