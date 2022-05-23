LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 for the primary election. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections.
There are a lot of seats up for grabs this year including include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and treasurer. Statewide, there are also two state supreme court spots to be decided.
The field is large in the race to replace Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson who says he's considering a run for the White House.
Among the Democrats in the contest -- Anthony Bland, who works for the Little Rock School District, Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer, Jay Martin, a former state representative, James "Rus" Russell, co-owner of New Dawn Counseling, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays, an entrepreneur.
Republicans will be choosing between two candidates: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House spokesperson under President Donald Trump, and Francis "Doc" Washburn, a former radio show host.
Libertarians chose Ricky Dale Harrington as their nominee at a convention earlier this year. Harrington has worked as a prison chaplain and treatment coordinator.
Meanwhile, several candidates are running to replace Tim Griffin as lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Kelly Krout is the only declared candidate on the Democratic side, but six Republicans are competing in the party's primary.
Republicans are choosing between Chris Bequette, who owns a financial advising company, Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas' surgeon general, Jason Rapert, a member of the Arkansas General Assembly, Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas' attorney general, Doyle Webb, former chair of the Arkansas Republican Party, and Joseph Wood, Washington County judge.
Libertarians chose Frank Gilbert as their nominee at a convention earlier this year.
The Arkansas Secretary of State's office has a full guide to the Democratic and Republican primaries.
On Election Day, all polling places across Arkansas are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Be sure and bring proper identification.
Stay with KTBS 3 News on-air, online and on mobile for results as they come in Tuesday night.