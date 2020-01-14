Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG MAY DEVELOP OVER PORTIONS OF THE REMAINDER OF THE REGION THUS THE ADVISORY MAY NEED TO BE EXPANDED AT A LATER TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&