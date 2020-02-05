President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address before a divided Congress in the same chamber in which he was impeached late last year.
PART 1
In Part 1 of his address, the President touted the success of the "great American comeback" by pointing to economic growth and criminal justice reform.
He pointed to low unemployment rates for minority groups and disabled Americans, tax cuts and the stock market's performance as indicators of American prosperity under his administration.
Army veteran Tony Rankins, from Cincinnati, was recognized for overcoming drug addiction to win back his family and career through the work of Opportunity Zones.
Additionally, the President brought up domestic oil and gas production while transitioning to trade talks, such as NAFTA, USMCA and China.
PART 2
In Part 2 of his address, Trump took a more global approach as he discussed American leadership, introducing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as his guest.
He expanded on his vision for funding the military and education. Starting with Space Force, the President acknowledged 13-year-old Iain Lanphier from Arizona as a potential recruit. The aspiring airman was seated next to his great-grandfather, Charles McGee, who is one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
Shifting to improvements of and equal opportunities for minorities, Trump announced Philadelphia fourth grader Janiyah Davis, attending with her mother Stephanie, would be receiving an Opportunity Scholarship.
PART 3
In Part 3 of his address, the President focused on healthcare as he promised to protect pre-existing medical conditions, Medicare and Social Security. Big Pharma was also put on notice as he laid out his steps toward lowering drug prices.
Trump pivoted to the fight against the opioid epidemic, noting the states that have been hardest hit.
In an unprecedented move, first lady Melania Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom after her husband announced during the speech he would be awarding the conservative radio host the highest civilian honor.
From there, Ellie Schneider and her mother Robin were recognized as a testament to the skill of doctors in Kansas City. Born at 21 weeks, the 2-year-old is one of the earliest premature babies ever to survive.
The President briefly noted the need to repair America's infrastructure and protect the environment.
PART 4
In Part 4 of his address, Trump detailed his plan to curb illegal immigration and fight global terrorism in an effort to keep Americans safe.
He slammed sanctuary cities while railing against illegal immigrants, saying local officials allow "dangerous criminal aliens to prey upon the public instead of handing them over to ICE."
Jody Jones was acknowledged as a grieving relative whose brother Rocky was killed in California in 2018.
After security at the southern border was highlighted, Constitutional amendments were brought into focus.
The President reaffirmed his defense of the Second Amendment after asserting "In America, we do not punish prayer."
Trump returned to an emphasis on security as he recalled the killings of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani.
Carl and Marsha Mueller were recognized as he honored their late daughter Kayla, who was killed by al-Baghdadi.
Kelli and Gage Hake were also noted for the sacrifice their family endured at the loss of Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake, who was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq.
While declaring his determination to end America's wars in the Middle East, Trump called on Amy Williams and her two children Elliana and Rowan. It was during another unprecedented move during the speech that he surprised the military family with the return of Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams from deployment in Afghanistan, his fourth in the Middle East.
DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer focused on health care, political action and American workers when she delivered the Democratic party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, putting a spotlight on the bread-and-butter issues that Democrats hope will resonate with the American public in the wake of impeachment.