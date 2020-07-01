The predictions for Kentucky's primary this year were dire: massive lines at the polls. A single polling place for over 600,000 voters in the state's largest city, Louisville, with minority voters impacted the most. Lines lasting all night.
The reality was much different: a relatively smooth day, with minuscule lines in most of the state and over a million votes cast, the most ever in a Kentucky primary. To be sure, there were a couple of significant problems, particularly with wait times of up to two hours in Lexington and a terrible initial poll closing in Louisville.
Importantly, the Louisville voters who were still making their way from the parking lot to the vote center and were shut out at 6:00 pm when polls closed -- and then were banging on the doors to be let in -- were allowed to vote after a judge issued an injunction to keep the polls open an additional thirty minutes.
Moreover, a single polling place for a large county makes it unjustifiably harder for some people to exercise their fundamental right to vote and is especially galling in a city with a large minority population. Opening just one polling place in Louisville, for example, surely disenfranchised voters who found the transportation hurdles insurmountable, with a disproportionate impact on minority voters.
That said, the Kentucky primary was mostly successful. Over 75% of the vote was by mail, with thousands also taking advantage of two weeks of early voting. Kentucky normally requires an excuse to vote absentee and has very little early voting, so it was easier than ever to vote in this year's primary.
Turnout was high. Again, any disenfranchisement is indefensible, and the lack of polling places on the final day of voting contributed to the problems that occurred. But by and large, Kentucky avoided the massive debacles that occurred in places like Georgia and Wisconsin.
What lessons can the country take from Kentucky's experience? Can Kentucky's election process -- which, to be sure, needs tweaking for November -- be used in other places?
The first key was that Kentucky started planning early. Back in mid-March, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams used their joint authority to postpone the primary, originally scheduled for May 19, to June 23. That five-week delay gave the state vital time to work on a plan.
Early planning, for instance, offered the state enough time to create a new online portal for voters to request an absentee ballot, which improved accessibility for voters and eased the work of county clerks.
Contrast that process with what happened in Ohio and Wisconsin. In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine sought a judicial order to delay the election, and once rebuffed, he did it anyway -- only a day before Election Day. In Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a last-minute order to delay that state's election just before in-person voting was set to begin, leading to court challenges and voters risking their health in long lines to exercise their fundamental right to vote.
Early planning, not last-minute changes, is crucial for an easy voting process that minimizes confusion. We need to start planning for November now.
Second, Kentucky law required the Governor and Secretary of State to work together to craft a plan for the primary, and it so happens that those offices are currently held by members of different political parties. Neither could act unilaterally. Thus, Beshear and Adams had to come to the table in the spirit of compromise.
Contrast that again with the partisan bickering in Wisconsin, where the Democratic Governor and Republican-controlled legislature could not even agree on whether to hold a discussion of how to run the election fairly, with the Governor calling a special legislative session and the legislature adjourning it immediately.
Third, the Kentucky compromise gave something to both sides. Neither received everything they wanted. Governor Beshear sought expansive vote-by-mail, but instead of mailing everyone a ballot automatically, as occurs seamlessly in some other states, the state changed its rules from requiring an excuse to vote via absentee ballot to allowing everyone to claim a "medical emergency" as their excuse. Secretary Adams had campaigned against vote-by-mail but recognized how important it was for voting during a pandemic.
In exchange, Adams achieved one of his campaign goals in starting the process of cleaning up the voter rolls: as part of the deal, the state mailed every voter an informational postcard about how to vote in the primary, and any postcards that bounced back are to be used in the first of a multi-step process to update the rolls or remove individuals with outdated information from the registration list.
This spirit of compromise also helped political leaders of both sides issue a unified message about how the election process would work, encouraging all voters to request an absentee ballot if they did not need assistance at the polls. Both sides won. Or more specifically, the voters won.
Of course, it is possible that the Kentucky plan is not replicable for other, larger states that need to process many millions of votes. There is a scalability concern in having robust vote-by-mail and a sufficient number of polling places. But the foundation of the process are transferable anywhere: early planning, a requirement of bipartisan compromise, and an actual give-and-take between political actors that leads to a unified message.
Now Kentucky, and other states, must adopt these same plans for November. Our elections often feel "compromised" by political actors who adopt rules solely for their own self-interest. But we, as voters, must demand a different kind of election compromise: one where policymakers of both sides are forced to come together, especially during a pandemic, to create rules that maximize the rights of all valid voters to cast a ballot.