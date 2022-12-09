SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022.
In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
There are also three runoff races for Shreveport City Council. In District B, Democrat Gary Brooks is facing Democrat Mavice Hughes Thigpen. District E has Democrat Alan Jackson and Republican Tony Nations squaring off. In District G, Democrat Ursula Bowman and Democrat Derrick Henderson are facing one another.
There are also two runoff races for Caddo Parish School Board, one in District 7 and one in District 12.
Click here for a look at your sample ballot.
Statewide registered voters will also cast their ballots for three Louisiana Constitutional amendments.
Proposed Amendment No. 1: Requires U.S. citizenship to register and vote in Louisiana
- A vote “for” would ban people who aren’t U.S. citizens from registering to vote or casting ballots in Louisiana elections.
- A vote “against” would keep current language governing voting rights, which requires a person to be a Louisiana citizen to register to vote or cast ballots in elections.
Proposed Amendment No. 2: Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission
- A vote “for” would require Louisiana Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Civil Service Commission.
- A vote “against” would continue to let the governor appoint members to the State Civil Service Commission without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana Senate.
Proposed Amendment No. 3: Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission
- A vote “for” would require Louisiana Senate confirmation of governor’s appointees to the State Police Commission.
- A vote “against” would continue to let the governor appoint members to the State Police Commission without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana Senate.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those in line at closing time will be allowed to vote.
When voters go to the polls, they should begin one of the following:
- A driver’s license
- A Louisiana Special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver's license
- A United States military identification card that contains your name and picture
- Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature
Those unable to provide any of the aforementioned documents may still cast a vote by signature on a voter affidavit.
Catch live coverage on-air beginning at 8 p.m. on KTBS 3.3, 9 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21, and 10 p.m. on KTBS 3. Election results will be posted on KTBS.com as well as the Secretary of State’s website after the polls close.