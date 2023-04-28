SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters head back to the polls Saturday to settle some unfinished business.
Locally, the race to watch is the runoff for Shreveport city marshal between Democrat interim City Marshal James Jefferson and Republican Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher. Jefferson led the contest back on March 25 with 45% of the vote. Boucher garnered 42% of the vote.
Also on the ballot are six property tax renewals for the City of Shreveport. If approved the six mileages would bring in more than $11,500,000. Officials say if the taxes fail there could be drastic reductions in street repair, public safety, uniforms, and equipment.
Proposition No. 1 of 6 - 1.13 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs.
Funds from Prop. 1 will be used for improving, repairing, and maintaining the streets of the City. It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1941, 82 years ago
Proposition No. 2 of 6 - 0.84 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs.
Funds from Prop. 2 will be used for operating and supplying recreational facilities. It is 0.84 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,309,300. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1946, 77 years ago.
Proposition No. 3 of 6 - 1.13 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs.
Funds from Prop. 3 will be used to pay the City’s employees. It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1951, 72 years ago.
Proposition No. 4 of 6 - 1.13 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs.
Funds from Prop. 4 will be used to supply uniforms and equipment to police and firefighters. It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1956, 67 years ago.
Proposition No. 5 of 6 - 1.7 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs.
Funds from Prop. 5 will be used for the city's pensions, employee life insurance, and hospitalization plan for city employees. It is 1.7 mills, and will produce an estimated $2,649,000. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1965, 78 years ago.
Proposition No. 6 of 6 - 1.48 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs.
Funds from Prop. 6 will be used to maintain the Police Three Platoon System. It is 1.48 mills, and will produce an estimated $2,307,000. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1970, 53 years ago, but the system dates back to 1921.
Here's a look at sales and property tax propositions on the ballot throughout northwest Louisiana:
DESOTO
DeSoto Fire District 8 tax renewal: Fire District 8 – the largest in the parish – wants voters to renew a property tax that funds its operations. The tax, estimated to generate almost $3.7 million annually for the next year years, would be 12.16 mills, a .49-mill increase over the 11.67 mill tax authorized 10 years ago.
BIENVILLE
Parishwide sales tax renewal: The Bienville Parish Police Jury is asking voters to renew a 1 cent sales tax. It brings in about $3.1 million a year. The revenue is first dedicated to solid waste collection and disposal, and second goes to construction and maintenance of roads and bridges. None of the money goes toward salaries.
CLAIBORNE
Parishwide property tax renewal: The Claiborne Parish Police Jury is seeking renewal of a property tax dedicated to operations of the parish libraries. The tax levied at 6.19 mills should bring in about $729,000. It was initially authorized in 2011 at 6.10 mills. Re-appraisal pushes it up to 6.19 mills as it appears on the ballot.
NATCHITOCHES
There are three parishwide proposals on the ballot.
- The first is called a in-lieu of millage in that the parish government wants to replace an 8-mill property tax levied in 2017 with two 4-mill taxes. One is dedicated to library operations and the second to construction and maintenance of parish roads and bridges. Together, the taxes are estimated to bring in about $1.6 million annually.
- The Natchitoches Parish Hospital Service District seeks approval to renew a 5.31 mill property tax to cover hospital facilities and ambulance services. It could generate just over $2 million a year.
- The Natchitoches Parish School District asks voters to renew a 7-mill property tax the gives additional support for construction and maintenance of schools in the parish. Revenue is estimated at more than $2.8 million.
Consolidated School District No. 8 Proposition: School District No. 8 wants to continue to levy a 7-mill on property within the district for school operations. The tax is expected to generate about $60,300.
School District No. 9 Proposition: School District No. 9 asks voters to renew a 7-mill tax for operations of its schools. About $1.6 million is anticipated from the tax.
RED RIVER
Parishwide School District No. 1 has two propositions on the ballot for renewal.
- Proposition No. 1 is a 16.95 mill tax that covers maintenance and operation of schools. The millage was originally levied at 15.34 mills but re-appraisal reflects a 1.61 mill increase. Almost $4.2 million is estimated from the tax.
- Proposition No. 2 is a 16.8 mill tax – a 1.59 mill increase over the original tax levy --that is for employee salaries and benefits. It could generate about $4.2 million.
SABINE
Special recall election: Voters in Police Jury District No. 5 will decide whether to recall Police Juror “Jeff Gilligan” Davidson.
Zwolle proposition: The town of Zwolle wants voters to decide on changing their form of government by adopting the Lawrason Act where they will be governed by a mayor and Board of Aldermen.
MORE INFORMATION
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver's license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
For more information, contact the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.