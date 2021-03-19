vote here

SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters across Louisiana will head to the polls on Saturday to settle a number of races. In the northwest corner of the state, much of the focus will be on Bossier City.

In one of the most-contested city elections in years, voters will decide who will run the city for the next four years. Will it be incumbent Lo Walker or longtime resident and businessman Tommy Chandler? In the last three elections, Walker has run unopposed. Both Walker are Chandler are Republicans.

Aside from the mayor's race in Bossier City, voters will also cast votes for District 1, District 5 and at-large city council members.

In District 1, School Board member Shane Cheatham is running against South Bossier incumbent Scott Irwin.

Vincent 'Vince' Maggio and Marsha McAllister are campaigning for the District 5 City Council seat vacated by Tommy Harvey, who declined to run for re-election.

Lee A. "Gunny" Jeter, Sr., and Chris Smith will take on incumbents Tim Larkin and David Montgomery, Jr. for the two city council at-large seats.

In the Town of Many, Robert Hable Jr., James Kennedy, Mike Tarver, and Ernest Williams are all running to replace Mayor Ken Freeman.

Voters will also fill the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 4 seat. Those running include Democrat Cassie Williams, Republicans Shelly McFarland and Michael Melerine, and Independents John Milkovich and Cody Whitaker. The BESE District 4 seat became vacant when Tony Davis of Natchitoches resigned last year.

If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on April 24.

In the northeast Louisiana-based 5th District race, the frontrunner among the 12 candidates is Julia Letlow, a Republican university administrator from Richland Parish. She's running for the seat her husband won last year. He died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office, leaving the seat vacant.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Find Out What's on Your Ballot:

 

Vote by Mail:

  • Your voted mail-in ballot must be received by your local election office by 4:30pm on March 19, 2021.

Voter ID Requirements:

  • If you're not voting for the first time in Louisiana, or provided ID at the time of registration, you don't need to provide ID to vote by mail. If you're a first-time Louisiana voter who registered by mail and you didn't provide ID when you registered, you'll need to provide a photocopy of one form of ID along with your mail-in ballot.

  • If you are voting in person in Louisiana (including during early voting), you must present one form of valid photo ID at the time you vote (plus more if you're a first-time Louisiana voter). If you don't have a valid photo ID, you can still cast a ballot by completing a sworn statement.

  • You can see what types of IDs are acceptable here.

 

You Have the Right to Vote. If You Have Any Problems Voting:

  • Call the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683). The hotline is administered by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Users are also able to text the Election Protection hotline by texting MYVOTE to 866-OUR-VOTE.

If You Have Other Questions About Voting:

