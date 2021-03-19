SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters across Louisiana will head to the polls on Saturday to settle a number of races. In the northwest corner of the state, much of the focus will be on Bossier City.
In one of the most-contested city elections in years, voters will decide who will run the city for the next four years. Will it be incumbent Lo Walker or longtime resident and businessman Tommy Chandler? In the last three elections, Walker has run unopposed. Both Walker are Chandler are Republicans.
RELATED ARTICLE - Bossier City mayor, businessman challenger share campaign goals
Aside from the mayor's race in Bossier City, voters will also cast votes for District 1, District 5 and at-large city council members.
In District 1, School Board member Shane Cheatham is running against South Bossier incumbent Scott Irwin.
Vincent 'Vince' Maggio and Marsha McAllister are campaigning for the District 5 City Council seat vacated by Tommy Harvey, who declined to run for re-election.
Lee A. "Gunny" Jeter, Sr., and Chris Smith will take on incumbents Tim Larkin and David Montgomery, Jr. for the two city council at-large seats.
In the Town of Many, Robert Hable Jr., James Kennedy, Mike Tarver, and Ernest Williams are all running to replace Mayor Ken Freeman.
Voters will also fill the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 4 seat. Those running include Democrat Cassie Williams, Republicans Shelly McFarland and Michael Melerine, and Independents John Milkovich and Cody Whitaker. The BESE District 4 seat became vacant when Tony Davis of Natchitoches resigned last year.
If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on April 24.
In the northeast Louisiana-based 5th District race, the frontrunner among the 12 candidates is Julia Letlow, a Republican university administrator from Richland Parish. She's running for the seat her husband won last year. He died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office, leaving the seat vacant.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.
KTBS 3 is Your Election Station. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Join us for results on air, online, on your mobile device and on KTBS 3 Now.
Find Out What's on Your Ballot:
Vote by Mail:
Vote on March 20:
Voter ID Requirements:
You Have the Right to Vote. If You Have Any Problems Voting:
If You Have Other Questions About Voting: