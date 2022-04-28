SHREVEPORT, La. - A handful of races are on the ballot in northwest Louisiana this weekend including property tax renewals to fund public schools in Caddo, Bossier, and Natchitoches parishes. Voters in Mansfield will decide a runoff for the mayor's office.
There are no statewide races or statewide ballot issues on the April 30 ballot.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for Saturday's election.
Below is a look at what is on the ballot by parish:
Caddo Parish
- Parishwide School District Prop. No. 1 of 3 -- 17 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide School District Prop. No. 2 of 3 -- 6.82 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide School District Prop. No. 3 of 3 -- 11.19 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
Bossier Parish
- Parishwide School District Prop. No. 1 of 3 -- 10 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide School District Prop. No. 2 of 3 -- 10 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide School District Prop. No. 3 of 3 -- 26.5 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
- Fire Protection Dist. No. 7 -- 24.23/23.9 Mills - BOC - 11 Yrs.
Red River
- Parishwide Proposition -- 7 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
DeSoto
- Mayor (runoff) - City of Mansfield, Thomas Jones (DEM), John Mayweather, Sr. (DEM)
- Fire Protection District 2 Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 8.93 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.
- Fire Protection District 2 Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- $35.00 Service Charge - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Natchitoches
- Mayor - Village of Natchez, Patsy Ward Hoover (NOPTY), Rosia Lee Humphery (DEM)
- Parishwide School Board -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - SB - Perp.
Sabine
- Parishwide Law Enforcement District -- 1/4% S&U Tax Renewal - Sheriff - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 -- 1/4% S&U Tax Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
Click here for more specific information from the Louisiana Secretary of State's about the issues on the ballot.
