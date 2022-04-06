BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana could soon ban the release of mugshots of people who have been arrested but not yet convicted of a crime, after the state House approved a proposal to limit the practice Tuesday.
House Bill 729, sponsored by Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, has a ways to go before becoming law; the state Senate and governor would have to agree on it.
But Duplessis, citing mugshots’ “prejudicial nature,” argued they shouldn’t be accessible by the public if someone hasn’t yet been convicted of a crime. The publication of such photos can ruin reputations and keep them from getting a job, he said. The House voted 75-21 in favor of the bill Tuesday.
