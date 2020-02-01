SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex had one final chance to say goodbye to a noted historian, author and educator.
Funeral services for Professor Willie Burton were Saturday, Feb. 1 inside the gymnasium at Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport.
Burton spent 44 years teaching at SUSLA as a history professor. During his tenure, he also chaired the social sciences department. Burton also served two decades as a board member of the Caddo Parish School Board from 1991 to 2011.
Burton authored several books and articles about the culture of black history in Shreveport. He was 75 years old.