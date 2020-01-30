SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two schools in the ArkLaTex will be closed Friday because of increased student absences blamed on the flu or flu-like symptoms.
The schools are North Caddo Elementary/Middle School and the Prescott School District in Arkansas.
North Caddo will be closed Friday only, while the Prescott schools will be closed Friday and Monday.
Custodial staff will be at North Caddo to disinfect classrooms and meting spaces. Parents are encouraged to wash all student belongings.
Prescott also plans to disinfect its campuses.