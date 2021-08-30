ArkLaTex sends help to south Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery

SHREVEPORT, La - Several organizations from Northwest Louisiana hit the road and drove to South Louisiana before and after Hurricane Ida hit. They left with one goal: to help people in need.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff sent 10 deputies Monday with boats and equipment. They will remain in the south until they are no longer needed.
"We'll be doing any kind of aid they need," said Lt. Donna Jackson. "If they need rescue, we'll be doing that. If they need policing, we'll be doing that. If they need medical, we can help out with that. Whatever they need we're going to take care of."
From Bossier Parish, 10 officers and six deputies drove to Terrebonne Parish Monday. They will be part of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Emergency Task Force.
They are traveling with rescue equipment of two Zodiac boats, an airboat, a skid steer, Argo amphibious vehicle, HydraTrek amphibious vehicle, a generator, along with fuel, water, and other supplies to help in any way they can to aid folks affected by Hurricane Ida.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said they are going to Terrebonne because it seems to be where the biggest demand for help is.
"It's a lot that we don't know, but we're gonna be getting closer and do what we need to do for those folks down there," said Whittington.
“We’re going to go down there and be ‘Bossier Proud’ to go help those people, comfort them, make them safe, and get them back into their homes,” said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.
A group of volunteers called the Shreveport Volunteer Network drove in during the storm to make themselves readily available. They teamed up with the United Cajun Navy to help others.
While they are helping people recover, donations are needed. People are requested to donate the items below and bring them to Summer Grove Baptist Church this week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Another group from North Louisiana was busy at work Monday. Seven firefighters from Shreveport, Bossier City and Caddo Parish part of the Louisiana Task Force 3 Urban Search and Rescue team made 500 rescues in Laplace, where some homes have flooded.
"It's been very busy," said Will Millsaps, the lead supervisor on the LA Task Force 3 who is also part of the Shreveport Fire Department.
"Almost nonstop since the time we got here, putting our plans in motion, answering the calls for help and getting assets all over to the wide-area it needs to go to," he said.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson and his crew left Monday morning for Houma. Equipment was loaded up, along with extra fuel, Hydratrek, and supplies needed to assist citizens and local law enforcement in surrounding areas.
"We ask for your continued prayers for safe travels, and for those who have been tragically affected by this storm," the sheriff's office said.
Most groups did not put a deadline on how long they would be providing to our neighbors in South Louisiana.