CARTHAGE, Texas -- While KTBS 3 Meteorologists were in the studio telling ArkLaTex residents about the possibility of tornadoes, one resident was out chasing them.
Storm chaser Evan Hatch of Oklahoma traveled down to East Texas as soon as he saw tornado potential ramping up on the weather models.
Hatch got as close as one mile to an EF2 tornado in Panola County, Texas. When he documented his storm chasing via video on his Youtube channel, he was near Lake Murvaul which was approximately three miles away from the deadly twister.
Hatch said when the tornado moved up to the East side of Lake Murvaul, he noticed power poles snapping, trees getting uprooted, and debris flying due to its strength.
But he kept his safety in mind during the severe weather.
"This is definitely a really dangerous hobby, you definitely have to have your head on the swivel," he told KTBS. "Once it got to be a mile away, I got out of there for sure."