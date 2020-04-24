SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until midnight Friday.
Several supercells are expected to develop across northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma, spreading east into parts of southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana Friday evening. A couple of these supercells may become long-tracked and intense, particularly across northeast Texas.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles east and west of a line from 60 miles north of De Queen, Arkansas to 50 miles south southeast of Tyler, Texas.
In Arkansas: the watch includes the following counties: Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier.
In Louisiana: Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto and Webster parishes.
In Oklahoma: McCurtain County.
In Texas: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood counties.