Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING BAYOUS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER, BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM CDT FRIDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 142.5 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM BAYOU POOL STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 7:00 PM CDT FRIDAY WAS 142.6 FEET. * FORECAST...THE BAYOU IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STEADY ABOVE FLOOD STAGE AT 142.6 FEET. * IMPACT...AT 142.5 FEET, EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN. &&