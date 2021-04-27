SHREVEPORT, La- Tuesday, Governor Edwards released a few changes that will be made in a mandate signed to go into effect Wednesday, April 28th. Edwards said that 26% of Louisiana's population is vaccinated. He noted while it's not where the state needs be and Louisiana will work to increase those numbers, it still played a factor in Tuesday's announcement.
KTBS spoke with people in the Ark-La-Tex about the governor's easing of restrictions and they are on board with his decision. Starting Wednesday, there will be no capacity limits for outdoor events. Chuck Sartori, owner of Shavers Catering, will be part of Mudbug Madness at the end of May. This mandate directly impacts them.
"That's what makes our business thrive," said Sartori. "It helps me keep people employed, keep collecting those taxes. It's a necessity, we got to get back to work."
For indoor events, including sporting events indoors, capacity has changed. Capacity can go up to 75% with social distancing or to 100% with mask usage.
"I think that's a right step. We still need to make sure that people are getting vaccinated," said Shreveport resident Joe Shyne. "That's the most important aspect of everything. So, as long as the vaccine numbers are going up, which they seem to be doing, I think it's right to ease up on this."
"I'm ready for it," said Sherry Miles. She often visits Shreveport for her daughter who lives in the city. "I'm ready for America to be able to open back up, and people get back to business and enjoying themselves and being able to go and do things."
Other changes starting Wednesday impacts businesses with waiting areas. Those can now be used. Also, live music events must include 10-feet between the stage and the audience.
"I'm glad," said Shreveport residents Diana Canady. "I think Governor Edwards has done a good job in his response overall, and we don't have to go backwards again."