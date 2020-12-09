HUFFINES, Texas - The Cass County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected in a string of burglaries around the county.
Wednesday night deputies were searching the area surrounding the Primitive Baptist Church.
CCSO released surveillance photos of the suspect asking for Cass County residents to be on the lookout.
A photo of the vehicle the suspect allegedly used was also released. They say it has a dent on the driver side back door.
If you see the suspect or the vehicle pictured, call CCSO at (903)756-7511 or 911.