SHREVEPORT, La. - A armed robber and drug dealer, both from Shreveport, have been sentenced to federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook said Friday in a news release.
Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. handed down the sentences for Rekory Johnson, 26, and Nolan Washington, 35 for their convictions in separate offenses.
Johnson will spend 9 years and 9 months behind bars for the November 2018 robbery of a Petro gas station on West Bert Kouns in Shreveport. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to the robbery and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
Johnson and another co-defendant went into the store wearing dark clothing, coverings over their faces and carrying semi-automatic handguns. They demanded money from the cashier and told the clerk to open the vault. But she didn't have access to it. Johnson and his accomplice ran out a side door to a getaway vehicle driven by Brandon Brown.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation.
In the separate case, Washington, also known as Slim Thug, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.
According to information presented at court, between March 2019 and December 2019, Washington and others sold over 50 grams of methamphetamine. They got caught when federal agents intercepted phone calls between Washington and his companions where they discussed their buying and selling plans.
Agents put Washington under surveillance and saw him sell meth to someone. Other phone calls they listened to caught Washington talking about providing drugs to an accomplice, including specifics such as prices and transportation plans.
The DEA, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshal’s Service conducted the investigation.