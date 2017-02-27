A scary situation for some fast food workers who had guns pointed at them during a robbery.
It happened at the KFC in the 4000 block of Hearne Avenue last night just before 8:20 p.m.
The crime was caught on camera.
A man entered with two guns pointing at employees and demanded money.
He left the restaurant with cash and was last seen walking away.
No one was hurt.
The man is between 5'5 and 5'7, described as a thin African-American man.
He was wearing white shoes, all black clothing, latex gloves and a bandana on his face.
If you have any information call police.