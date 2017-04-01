The Marshall Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a business owner being shot.
At approximately 3:56 p.m. Saturday, MPD dispatch received a call regarding a robbery and shooting at Boost Mobile in the 700 block of E. Grand Avenue. Preliminary reports suggest that a male suspect wearing a black hoodie entered the store and attempted to rob the business.
A business owner from a neighboring store heard the commotion and went to Boost Mobile to see what was happening. Shortly after entering the store, gunfire was exchanged between the business owner and suspect. As a result, the business owner was shot. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect fled the scene without taking any money. It is unclear if he suffered any wounds from the shootout.
Detectives with the Marshall Police Department are working to identify and apprehend the suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935- 9969.