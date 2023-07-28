NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Campti man wanted in connection with an attempted murder and armed robbery has surrendered to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office issued a plea Friday for the public to be on the lookout for Jamail Demond Stelly, 19. He was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him in connection with a shooting on May 10 in Campti that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Burl Pickett Road.
Detectives had worked on the case since the shooting and talked with Stelly's family members; however, they were unable to locate him.
The sheriff's office asked local media to circulate information about the search for Stelly. Family members took an active part in persuading Stelly to turn himself into the sheriff's office and he did around 6 p.m.
He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. No bond is set.
The case will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney's Office for review and prosecution.