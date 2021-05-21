BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old Shreveport man for flashing a gun while attending an elementary school graduation ceremony Friday.
Deputies said Bobdrick Thomas was arrested after a verbal altercation with another man and pulling a handgun on the victim in the parking lot of Airline High School.
Upon his arrest, deputies said Thomas gave verbal consent to retrieve the handgun from underneath the driver’s seat of his vehicle. During the retrieval of the gun, a rolled cigar with suspected marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
"This incident could have been worse,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release. “I am thankful our SRO’s (School Resource Officers) were on duty to prevent this incident from further escalation, and for keeping everyone safe inside the school.”
Thomas was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a firearm on school property, possession of a control dangerous substance in a drug-free zone and simple possession of schedule I narcotic.
He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. His bond has not been set.