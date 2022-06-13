SHREVEPORT, La. - An armed Shreveport teenager is on the run after escaping state custody in in Avoyelles Parish.
According to the Office of Juvenile Justice Custody, this is 17-year-old Anthony Mandigo Jr.'s third escape from custody.
Mandigo is serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things.
Mandigo was in transport to a medical facility in Avoyelles Parish for treatment for injuries to his hand when he attacked the transport driver and fled the hospital.